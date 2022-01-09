Comedian, actor Bob Saget dies at 65, report

Bob Saget arrives at the People’s Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(WJW) — Bob Saget, who was best known for his role on “Full House” and as host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” has reportedly died. He was 65 years old.

TMZ reported Sunday that Saget was found at a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando by security around 4 p.m. Sources confirmed to the outlet that the comedian was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders but a cause of death is not known.

Saget had been on tour, and had just performed in Jacksonville, Florida, Saturday night.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience,” Saget said in a Twitter post early Sunday morning. “Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s***. Check [my website] for my dates in 2022.”

Saget leaves behind his wife Kelly Rizzo and 3 kids.