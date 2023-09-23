CLEVELAND (WJW) – The family of a teenager who’s been missing for three months is stepping up their efforts to bring him home.

Fifteen-year-old Keshaun Williams has been missing since June 20, never returning home after attending a house party, his mother said. An amber alert continues to be active to find Williams, but the family is advancing efforts by canvassing Slavic Village on Saturday.

“Get everyone together to canvas areas, you know, put more flyers out, put it out,” Williams mother Sherice Snowden said. “Even though the public has been reposting it, I appreciate everybody’s support and I just wanted to let everybody know that I am very thankful that everybody is coming together for a good cause to help me find my son.”

The group of a few dozen people went door-to-door, block-by-block to share fliers with Williams’ description on it. Williams, who goes by Kee, is 5’7” tall and weighs 130 pounds. His eyes are brown, and his hair is black, styled in braids when he was last seen.

Keshaun Williams

His grandmother Alona Miles said their entire family is worried sick.

“It’s hurtful, it’s painful,” Miles said. “We don’t know where he’s at. We don’t know if he’s eaten. Like, we don’t understand why this is happening.”

“It is so critical to continue to get the story out about missing people,” Sylvia Colon, Interim Executive Director of the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults said. “It’s really important to get the community involvement because somebody may see something that can lead to finding out where Keshaun is, and we can get him home safely.”

The fliers are posted on light poles and in the windows of local businesses throughout the neighborhood. A $10,000 reward has also been offered for information leading to William’s return home.

“Keshaun if you’re watching this, please come home,” Snowden said. “We’re waiting for you to come home, Keshaun. You can come home, it’s okay.”

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Williams is asked to contact Cleveland Police 216-621-1234 or detectives at 216-623-3138. You can remain anonymous.