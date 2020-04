The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has welcomed the arrival of a baby gorilla.<Jamani was born April 15 just after 9 p.m. to mother Cassie and first-time dad, Ktembe.

Cassie and Jamani are expected to remain behind the scenes with other members of their troop for the next several months so they can continue to bond.

The name Jamani means friend in Swahili. She is the 33rd gorilla to be born at the Columbus Zoo.