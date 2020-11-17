Columbus Zoo to welcome 3 adorable mountain lion cubs rescued from California wildfires

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium photo/Facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Three mountain lion clubs orphaned by the wildfires in California are soon headed to their new home at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The cub named Captain Cal was found wandering and alone by Redding firefighters on Sept. 30. After being taken to the Oakland Zoo for severe burns and a hurt limb, he is now fully recovered.

Two sister cubs, who were found in the August Complex fire, are also moving to Ohio along with Captain Cal. The cubs were all introduced to one another on Oct. 28 and reportedly got along immediately.

Mountain lions are creatures known to like their alone time, but recent reports have shown they aren’t against socializing.

The Columbus Zoo’s own mountain lion Jessie, who is 17 years old and blind, will be introduced to the cubs some time after their arrival at the zoo’s North America habitat.

The Columbus Zoo is going to name the sister cubs in the weeks to come.

“Even with the cubs’ tragic beginning, their story is actually one of survival and hope,” Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President/CEO Tom Stalf said in a statement. “We are proud to work with our friends at Oakland Zoo, whose expertise has given these cubs another chance. We remain committed to the cubs’ care, and we will continue to share their important story with others as we work together to protect the future of wildlife and wild places.”

