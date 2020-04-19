Columbus Zoo needs your help naming new polar bear cub — Vote by Monday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**Watch footage from the days after his birth in the video above**

POWELL, Ohio (WJW) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium needs your help naming its new polar bear cub. You have one more day to vote!

The cub was born on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the zoo he has shown a great deal of "spunk" since his arrival into the world.

He now weighs 60 pounds and is a "furry ball of energy." Zookeepers say he treats every day like a new adventure, loves to swim, play and participate in training sessions. He enjoys roughhouse play, but also loves to cuddle with his mom.

Now, at the age of 4 months, he needs a name.

We are launching this naming opportunity and inviting you to help us name this male polar bear cub! The choices are Minik, Kulu and Corky. Cast your vote through April 20: https://t.co/vsW3YJPgJj pic.twitter.com/sHSFEHaStA — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) April 2, 2020

The Columbus Zoo has launched a naming opportunity, allowing people to choose between three names: Minik, Kulu and Corky.

The first two names were selected by his Animal Care team. The third name was chosen by Armstrong World Industries, which has supported the zoo for years, to honor their beginnings as a cork manufacturer.

You can vote daily until Monday. The winning name will be announced on April 22.

