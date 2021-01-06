Columbus Zoo joey opens its eyes for the first time

by: Talia Naquin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating a major milestone.

Katy the koala’s joey has opened its eyes for the first time.

The baby was born on July 5 but is developing inside Katy’s pouch.

It was just the size of a jellybean when it was born.

Now, the joey is the size of a softball.

Marsupials give birth to underdeveloped young that then finish development in their mothers’ pouch.

The joey will stay there until outgrowing the pouch.

