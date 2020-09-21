Columbus Zoo announces names of red panda cub twins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Columbus Zoo has announced the names of its red panda cub twins.

According to a Facebook post, the cubs are Santi and Bandit.

The two cubs were born on June 13 to mother, Kora, and father, Gen Tso.

Santi’s name is focused on calmness, serenity and beauty. In Nepali, the official language of Nepal, where red pandas are found, Santi means peace.

The post says: “This name is very fitting for the female cub, given her more reserved, gentle nature.”

Bandit was chosen, the post says, simply because of his dark markings on his face that give the appearance of a little mask.

Santi and Bandit can be seen in the zoo’s Asia Quest exhibit.

