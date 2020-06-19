Columbus State removes Christopher Columbus statue from campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus State Community College began removing the statue of Christopher Columbus Friday morning.

The college says it will take an estimated eight hours to remove the statue.

Columbus statue being removed from Columbus State pic.twitter.com/KoWujs5psO — Ruth Awad (@RuthAwad) June 19, 2020

In disassembling the statue, Columbus State says it has committed to:

Ensuring the structure is removed in a manner so that it can be reassembled in another location if and when desired by a future curator.

Completely and carefully removing graffiti from the statue after it is disassembled.

Packing the sections of the statue for safe transport and storage at this time and to ensure its safe relocation to any future location.

The plan to remove the statue on campus was originally announced Tuesday.

“The removal of the Christopher Columbus statue is a symbolic gesture of our commitment to our College and in our community to continue and accelerate the fight against systemic racism,” said Columbus State President David Harrison. “Recent events, including the senseless deaths of African-Americans and the resulting anguish across the nation, compelled us to act on a years-long internal dialogue about the statue and the message it sends in our community. This inflection point will inform College policy and action both now and for years to come.”

“In taking this action, we are being mindful of societal change and forward movement,” said Columbus State Board of Trustees President Anthony Joseph. https://t.co/JUyFuLL9Zt — Columbus State (@cscc_edu) June 16, 2020

All removal and storage costs for the statue have been funded by private donors, according to the college.

On Thursday, Mayor Andrew Ginther announced he would be having the Christopher Columbus statue outside City Hall removed.

