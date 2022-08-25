COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Striking teachers in Columbus City Schools will return to the classroom Monday.

A preliminary agreement between the 4,500-member Columbus Education Association and Ohio’s largest public school district was announced early Thursday, ending the three-day labor strike that began Sunday and heavily disrupted the first day of school Wednesday with students learning remotely.

“We are happy to report that we have reached a conceptual agreement with CEA leaders, and our children will return to in-person instruction on Monday,” Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said in a statement. “While the details cannot yet be disclosed, the contract recognizes the Board’s commitment to improving our student outcomes, the essential work of the CEA members, and strengthening our learning environments.”

In a post to its social media pages, the teachers union said the deal was reach at 2:38 a.m., nearly 14 hours after negotiations overseen by federal mediator Joe Trejo were scheduled to begin on Wednesday afternoon.

The post told striking members that they did not need to return to the picket lines.

Union President John Coneglio thanked not just CEA membership but also the community for its support in ending the teachers’ strike, the district’s first since 1975.

“This deal would not have been possible without the unwavering support of parents, community members, organized labor, and local businesses in Columbus,” he said in a statement. “It was a city-wide effort that allowed CEA to win the schools Columbus students deserve.”

The union is planning a meeting for this weekend to vote on the contract, which the school board would then need to ratify. The major issues in the strike were class sizes, building conditions and the availability of arts and physical education classes, in addition to pay.

Columbus schools will continue with online learning Thursday and Friday, giving teachers time to prepare for students to return to the classroom Monday.

On Wednesday, the district conducted classes online using substitutes, and many community agencies opened their doors as a place for students to go as schools remained closed. But several parents indicated they wouldn’t let their students attend, some choosing solidarity with the union.

The district has been providing grab-and-go meals at several locations.