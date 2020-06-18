City of Columbus removing statue of Christopher Columbus from city hall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said a statue of Christopher Columbus will be removed from city hall as soon as possible.

It will be put in storage. The mayor asked the Columbus Art Commission to lead efforts for a replacement.

“For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past,” Ginther said, in a news release on Thursday.

“Now is the right time to replace this statue with artwork that demonstrates our enduring fight to end racism and celebrate the themes of diversity and inclusion.”

The statue of Christopher Columbus at Columbus State Community College was vandalized earlier this week. It’s slated to be removed in the coming weeks.