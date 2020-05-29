Columbus police officer shot during drug-trafficking investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – A Columbus police officer who was shot Thursday in the line of duty was investigating a drug-trafficking operation, according to Ohio Attorney General David Yost.

Yost said as the officers entered the home, a resident started shooting through the wall.

Yost said the officer was shot once in the bulletproof vest and once outside the vest.

The officer has not been identified but is expected to survive after surgery, despite critical injuries from the shooting.

A second officer was hospitalized with injuries as well.

Police say a suspect is in custody but has not been identified because charges have not yet been filed, according to FOX 8 sister station WCMH.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking over the case.