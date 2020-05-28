Columbus police officer critically injured in shooting, suspect in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Columbus Division of Police reports one of its officers sustained critical injuries in a shooting Thursday morning.

Police report the officer was shot in the Northeast part of the city around 8:20 a.m.

In a Facebook post, Columbus police wrote, “For those who pray, please do. For those with positive vibes, we need them.”

FOX 8 sister station WCMH reports a second officer was also injured.

There is no word on how the second officer was injured or what led up to the incident.

According to Columbus police, a suspect is in custody from the home where the incident happened.

CPD has called in the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to take over the investigation.

