Columbus police arrest man accused of setting puppy on fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man who is accused of setting a puppy on fire Sunday, October 11.

On Thursday, investigators learned who the puppy was and that she was last seen in the custody of Ra’shae Syrtaj Jermaine Johnson. Johnson was picked up for questioning and eventually confessed to setting fire to a crate while the dog was locked inside.

On Sunday, October 11 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a small fire in Walnut Hill Park on Columbus’ east side. Upon their arrival, officers were able to determine the fire was a plastic dog crate.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters noticed a small puppy running around the area. They approached the puppy and noticed she had suffered burns to her face and paws and had black melted plastic on her back and top of her head.

Firefighters transported her to Diley Hill Animal Emergency Center for treatment.

On October 14, investigators asked the public for assistance in identifying the dog and owner. The division received many calls with tips and many more from people offering money for the treatment costs and/or reward money for information.

Johnson is being charged with “Provisions Concerning Companion Animals,” a 5th degree felony.

The puppy was adopted by an employee of the hospital and is recovering well.

