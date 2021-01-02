Columbus police: 2 young sisters shot, killed by father who committed suicide

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a New Year’s Day incident where two girls were reportedly shot and killed by their father, who also killed himself.

Police were directed to a residence on Danwood Drive Jan. 1, after being called to a domestic dispute at another location. According to an incident report, police heard gunshots coming from the building upon arrival.

Once inside, police said they found sisters Alyse Williams, 6, and Ava Williams, 9, “suffering from gunshot wounds.” The suspect Aaron Williams, the girls’ father, was also found with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a the scene at 11:32 p.m.

The girls were transferred to Doctors West Hospital but later died.

Those with any information regarding this crime are asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

Police said these were the second and third homicides of the year in the city.

