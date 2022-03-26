COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a one-year-old was shot while sleeping between her parents overnight Saturday.

According to police, officers went to the 500 block of Reinhard Ave. in the south side of the city and found a one-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower backside.

She was sleeping in between her parents when a bullet came through the wall, into the mattress, and then hit the toddler, as stated in the release.

CPD said that the toddler was taken to Children’s Hospital in stable condition and will recover from her injury.

No further information is known at this time.