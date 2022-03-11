Columbus officer cleared of charges in Ma’Khia Bryant’s death

COLUMBUS (WJW) – A Franklin County grand jury decided not to charge a Columbus police officer in the shooting death of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

Bryant was shot and killed by Columbus Division of Police Officer Nicholas Reardon in the 3100 block of Legion Lane in Columbus on April 20, 2021.

Body camera footage previously released by Columbus Police appears to show Bryant wielding a knife while going after another person at the scene. Footage from Reardon’s camera shows the officer fire his gun four times before Bryant falls to the ground. Officers at the scene, including Reardon, can be seen administering first aid and CPR to Bryant.

Columbus Police requested the Bureau of Criminal Investigation to review the case. Yost announced that the investigation was finished and turned over to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney on July 7, 2021.

No charges were brought against Reardon after the review.

Now, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has publicly released all of the BCI’s investigative files into the Bryant’s death.

“BCI was called to do a thorough, independent investigation of the facts,” Yost said. “I’ve asked for patience while promising transparency, and now is the appropriate time for that work to be made public.”

According to Yost, the BCI’s investigation included:

Processing the crime scene for potential evidence, including photographing, searching, measuring, documenting and collecting evidence.

Interviewing 19 civilian witnesses and nine law enforcement officers.

Analyzing in the laboratory 18 items, including firearms, bullet casings and projectiles.

Reviewing available camera footage of the incident from body cameras, dash cameras, helicopter footage and witness cellphone cameras.

Evaluating training and personnel records of the involved officers.

The full investigation can be found here.