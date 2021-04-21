Live video: News conference on deadly Columbus police shooting of teen girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Interim Columbus Police Chief Michael Woods and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther held a news conference Wednesday on the deadly police shooting of a teen girl.

Ma’Khia Bryant, identified by family members, was shot and killed by an officer on the city’s east side Tuesday evening. Officers were called to a house on Legion Lane after female reported someone was trying to stab her, police said.

Woods released additional body camera video, as well as the 911 call.

“She came after me with a knife,” one female can be heard telling an officer on video.

Franklin County Children Services said Bryant was 16 and a foster child. Columbus city officials indicated the girl was 15.