Columbus mayor calls for grace and peace after police shooting of teen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther called for grace and peace days after 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was shot and killed by a police officer.

It happened Tuesday evening on Legion Lane on the city’s east side. Interim Columbus Police Chief Michael Woods said body camera video showed Bryant try to stab two others with a knife.

The shooting, which happened within minutes of the verdict in George Floyd‘s death, sparked protests in Columbus this week. There are additional demonstrations planned for the this weekend.

“We welcome you. We believe that dissent is the greatest form of patriotism and we want people to be engaged in demanding change and reform, and holding us accountable to getting that done,” Ginther said. “But they have to do it peacefully.”

“I’m just asking everybody in the community to show some grace, remember each other’s humanity and to recognize the cumulative impact of death, upon death, upon death of African Americans at the hands of law enforcement,” Ginther said.

Woods, serving as interim chief, retired on Friday, but will stay on until a new police chief is hired.

“I’m only considering external candidates because I believe we have to change the culture of the division of police and the best way to do that is to bring is someone that’s lead transformational change, that’s helped to change cultures in other departments,” Ginther said.