Columbus Day parade returning to Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thousands are expected to gather today along Mayfield and Murray Hill roads in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood for the annual Columbus Day parade.

Following the 2020 cancelation during the pandemic, floats, marching bands and more will once again parade through the streets.

They’ll step off at noon.

Mass at Holy Rosary Church on Mayfield Road was held before the parade at 10 a.m. It’s sponsored by Italian Sons and Daughters of America which dates back to 1920 when several Italian Americans across the city paid homage to the 15th century Genevese explorer. After World War II, the parade was held downtown before moving to Little Italy in 2003.

“Columbus’ journey launched 500 years of immigration to America, attracting peoples from throughout the world seeking a better life for their families – this is the spirit we champion and are fighting to preserve, and this is what the Columbus’ parades and statues stand for,” said ISDA National President and Greater Cleveland Columbus Day Chairman Basil M. Russo.

Attendees are encouraged to also visit the Italian American Museum of Cleveland, which celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 1. It’s next to Presti’s Bakery.