Columbus club that was site of 500-person Trey Songz concert is ordered to close

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus nightclub that was the site of a concert attended by 500 people over the weekend was shut down Tuesday for violating state health orders.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced that he secured a temporary, immediate shutdown order for Aftermath Venue, a club on the Far East Side.

“Last weekend’s indoor concert at Aftermath was in blatant disregard of COVID-19 health orders and social distancing best practices,” Klein said. “We are in the middle of a surge in coronavirus infections, yet the owners of Aftermath planned to continue hosting large-scale events at their venue, including this upcoming weekend. In the interest of community health, we secured an immediate shutdown of this property.”

Aftermath was cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit for health order violations Saturday night during a Trey Songz concert. Agents said they saw the dance floor, stage, bar, and table sections crowded with patrons with no regard for social distancing.

Agents also said they observed customers standing, walking freely, and sharing alcohol from the same bottle being passed between groups. The OIU also claims most of the crowd and employees were not wearing masks.

Aftermath will be closed further court orders are issued. Those are expected on Dec. 17, according to a news release from Klein.

“We understand how challenging these times are for our small businesses and the overwhelming majority are doing their best to keep employees and customers safe,” Klein said. “We are open to working with folks to make sure that they’re following the rules and keeping their businesses going.”

