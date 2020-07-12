Columbiana County Humane Society rescues 200 animals from ‘filthy, unhealthy’ conditions

SALEM, Ohio (WJW) — The Columbiana County Humane Society seized over 200 animals living in filthy and extremely unhealthy conditions from a property in Salem on Friday.

Due to the conditions, the cats, dogs and small animals were immediately placed in the care of the shelter, CCHS reports.

The animals are being treated by a vet and are currently in quarantine until diagnostic testing and treatment plans have been completed and developed.

“With the help of our amazing supporters, we are able to remove animals from unsafe and unsanitary living conditions, care for their needs and ultimately send them to loving homes, where they can live the lives they should have had from birth. Preventing animal cruelty takes a village, and we are lucky to have a great village that we hope to continue to expand,” Jenna Tyger, CCHS’s executive director, said in a press release.

As a result of the high number of animals entering the shelter at once, CCHS is in need of donations and volunteers.

Monetary donations and animal care supplies, such as cat and dog food, cat litter, flea treatment, and small litter boxes can be donated directly to the shelter or through its website. CCHS also has an Amazon Wish List.

Additionally, those who are dedicated to helping abused, neglected and abandoned animals are encouraged to visit the CCHS website to apply to be a volunteer.

