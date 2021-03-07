Newly renovated Columbia Ballroom reopens one year after devastating fire

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (WJW) — The Columbia Ballroom reopened Sunday after being impacted by a devastating fire last March.

The Columbia Ballroom, located on Royalton Road in Columbia Station, is a popular destination for weddings, banquets and other receptions. The vendor has been creating memories for Northeast Ohioans since 1931.

Fire breaks out at Columbia Ballroom.

(March 7, 2020)

The vendor’s owners, Heidi and Shane Goodman, paused operations last winter to make upgrades to the building. However, with less than a month before their slated reopening, a fire broke out at the venue.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it caused irreparable harm.

The owners say dozens of community members helped limit damage to the building by assisting on scene and helping dispose of water and debris. However, there was still significant damage to the building’s roof, windows and floors.

“It was heartbreaking to see a building that our family had worked so hard to restore look like that,” Heidi Goodman said in a press release.

After the fire, the Goodmans worked with insurance companies and contractors to repair the building. They also helped those who had events planned at the Ballroom find other options.

“I felt even worse for the brides who were planning to get married at the Ballroom,” Heidi added.

Now, one year later, the Columbia Ballroom has been restored and is open to the public.

When visiting the venue, guests will see a new look in the space. The restored building features 9,000 square feet of white oak hardwood floors and a bright white interior.

The owners say the large lanterns over the ballroom floor were replicated and there were enhancements made to the entryway and bar area to give it a more dramatic feel.

“Many people had their first dates and fell in love under this very roof and now couples get to celebrate their marriage here,” Heidi said. “It was so important for us to rebuild and save this historic space so it could be a home to many more memories to come.”

For more information about the event space, you can visit the Columbia Ballroom’s website or Facebook page.