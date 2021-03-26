Colossal Cupcakes to reopen after store destroyed in Cleveland riot

** Watch video above from January when Colossal Cupcakes announced it’s reopening **

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Colossal Cupcakes is re-opening its downtown Cleveland location Monday, March 29 after having been closed from sustaining damage in the May 30 riots in downtown Cleveland.

Owner Kelly Kandah recently told Fox 8 she was so proud to make it through the initial COVID-19 shutdown as she got creative with Uber Eats to make it work. Then the protests downtown on May 30 left tremendous damage to her business.

Kandah recalls rushing to the store when she heard about the rioting. She saw broken windows and ran with her employees into the bathroom as rioters broke into the shop. They hid in the bathroom and sat on the phone with 911.

“I listened to them destroy 10 years of hard work,” Kandah told Fox 8 in a recent interview.

In the end, rioters caused a half a million dollars of damage and the store was shut down for 10 months for repairs. Construction delays have kept pushing back the re-opening date.

During the closure, a message on the shop’s downtown window read, “The road to success is always under construction.”

A second Colossal Cupcakes store, located in North Olmstead, is currently open.