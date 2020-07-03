Colossal Cupcakes North Olmsted store now open; Work underway on downtown locations

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — Colossal Cupcakes has officially opened its west side location.

The beloved Cleveland cupcake shop opened another location in North Olmsted, located at 4615 Great Northern Boulevard, on Friday.

Colossal Cupcakes store owner, Kelly Kandah, says the new location’s menu offers everything that the downtown does with some new additions, which will be added to the menu on Monday.

The new location is closed for the Independence Day weekend but will resume for business on Monday, July 6. It will then remain open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, management is working to rebuild their original downtown location which was vandalized during riots on May 30.

Colossal Cupcakes was one of dozens of businesses ripped apart by looters and rioters on May 30 in downtown Cleveland. Protests against police brutality had started peacefully that afternoon, but a group of people turned violent and caused widespread destruction.

Colossal Cupcakes staff there hid in the bathroom as looters broke in the front windows. Kandah said everything was either gone or destroyed after the incident.

“The event that took place has given me so much strength and motivation that I am not only going to rebuild the downtown store, I’m going to build another downtown store as well. This fall two colossal cupcakes will be in downtown Cleveland, prettier, stronger, and more colossal than ever,” Kandah wrote on Facebook last month when she announced her plans to rebuild.

Kandah plans to reopen the 528 Euclid Avenue shop sometime in late August. She is also planning to open a third Colossal Cupcakes location in the AECOM Building, located at 1300 E. 9th Street, in late September.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM: