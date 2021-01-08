Colossal Cupcakes announces reopening date for downtown location after May riots

*Watch our most recent report on Colossal Cupcakes in the video above.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Colossal Cupcakes is getting ready to reopen its downtown location after it was heavily damaged during the May riots.
The owner, Kelly Kandah, announced on Twitter they will welcome customers again on March 16, which also happens to be their nine year anniversary.
Kandah had previously planned to reopen much sooner but wound up having to delay.
“As we started the rebuilding process and damages were fully assessed, we found that the cosmetic and visible destruction had far exceeded what we had originally anticipated,” she said in a statement back in September.
