SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – An Ohio man has caught a record blue catfish in West Virginia.

On May 25, Steve Price of Lancaster, Ohio, caught an impressive blue catfish that broke the state record for both weight and length, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. He was fishing from a boat on the lower section (R.C. Byrd Pool) of the Kanawha River between Buffalo and Point Pleasant.

Price’s record fish was 50.7 inches long and weighed a whopping 67.22 pounds. The trophy catfish eclipsed the weight record of 61.28 pounds from seven weeks before.

If you’re wondering what he was fishing with – he used cut shad bait.

Price’s record catch was measured by WVDNR’s hatchery manager before it was released..