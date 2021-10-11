College students camp out for a chance at free Cleveland Browns tickets; here’s how to get yours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There are a lot more Cleveland Browns fans than there are seats at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) is helping to get college students to the game.

It is giving away a pair of tickets to the first 50 students at a Discount Drug Mart every week.

Students just have to show their college ID and get there early.

Fans camped out overnight at the Discount Drug Mart in Olmsted Falls to get free tickets.

The next giveaway is October 18 at the Discount Drug Mart at 12575 Chillicothe Rd. in Chesterland.

Check out the rest of the schedule below.

Week 7 – Broncos (Oct. 21) Oct. 18 12575 Chillicothe Road Chesterland Week 8 – Steelers (Oct. 31) Oct. 25 765 Alpha Drive Highland Heights Week 11 – Lions (Nov. 21) Nov. 15 8500 Mentor Avenue Mentor Week 14 – Ravens (Dec. 12) Dec. 6 725 East 200th Street Euclid Week 15 – Raiders (Dec. 19) Dec. 13 6148 Dunham Road Maple Heights Week 18 – Bengals (Jan. 9) Jan. 3 655 Portage Trail Cuyahoga

Click here to read the contest rules.