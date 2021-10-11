College students camp out for a chance at free Cleveland Browns tickets; here’s how to get yours

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There are a lot more Cleveland Browns fans than there are seats at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) is helping to get college students to the game.

It is giving away a pair of tickets to the first 50 students at a Discount Drug Mart every week.

Students just have to show their college ID and get there early.

Fans camped out overnight at the Discount Drug Mart in Olmsted Falls to get free tickets.

The next giveaway is October 18 at the Discount Drug Mart at 12575 Chillicothe Rd. in Chesterland.

Check out the rest of the schedule below.

Week 7 – Broncos (Oct. 21)Oct. 1812575 Chillicothe RoadChesterland
Week 8 – Steelers (Oct. 31)Oct. 25765 Alpha DriveHighland Heights
Week 11 – Lions (Nov. 21)Nov. 158500 Mentor AvenueMentor
Week 14 – Ravens (Dec. 12)Dec. 6725 East 200th StreetEuclid
Week 15 – Raiders (Dec. 19)Dec. 136148 Dunham RoadMaple Heights
Week 18 – Bengals (Jan. 9)Jan. 3655 Portage TrailCuyahoga 

Click here to read the contest rules.

