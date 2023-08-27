COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJW) — A college student made the fatal mistake of trying to get into a home that was not his earlier this weekend, police confirmed.

The Columbia Police Department said they were called to South Holly Street at first for reports of a burglary. Before they arrived, shots had been fired and they found a man dead on a front porch just after 2 a.m.

The man — who has been identified by the coroner’s office as 20-year-old Nicholas Donofrio, a University of South Carolina student from Connecticut — was reportedly shot in the upper body. Police said Donofrio did live in a home on South Holly Street, just not that particular one.

Classes at the school had started earlier that week.

“Our Student Affairs team is providing resources and support to those who may be affected by this tragedy, and we remind all of our students that help is always available to them,” the university said in a statement released to the Associated Press.

An investigation is ongoing and no one has been arrested or charged in this incident.