College recruiter fired after lining up students by skin color, hair texture

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (AP) — A college recruiter was fired after high school students in Oklahoma City said he had them line up by the color of their skin and then by their hair texture.

Harding Charter Preparatory High School student Korey Todd told KFOR-TV that during the Feb. 24 assembly, the recruiter from Oklahoma Christian University “barely talked about the school itself."

“He was like, 'All right, let's play a little game,'” Todd said. “Then he said, ‘OK everyone, now line up from darkest to lightest skin complexion.'”

The 11th graders were then told to shuffle again.

Student Rio Brown said, “He told us to line up nappiest hair in the back and straightest hair in the front."

Todd said the recruiter didn't “rationalize” the purpose of the activity.

The university says admissions official didn’t approve of the exercises and the counselor is no longer an Oklahoma Christian employee. The school says admissions officials will visit the school today to apologize.