(WJW) – Utah State quarterback Levi Williams is coming off one of the biggest games of his career.

Williams led the Utah State Aggies to a bowl-clinching double-overtime win over New Mexico last week, but he says football is not his future.

Williams told KSL Sports he had decided not to return for his senior season in 2024.

Instead, he’s applying for Navy SEAL training.

“I love football and it’s so great,” Williams said. “But I knew that, eventually, it was going to come to an end.”

PROVO, UT- SEPTEMBER 29: Levi Williams #16 of the Utah State Aggies warms up before their game against the Brigham Young Cougars on September 29, 2022 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

“I just want to be in a spot where I can protect this great country where we get to play football with the freedom to do that. I think this is the best country in the world. So, I’d like to keep it that way and protect it as long as I can.”

He says serving the country is important to his family.

“My mom was Army. My grandparents were in the Navy and Army. So, it kind of runs in the family,” he said.

The Navy SEALs selection process takes place in February, so Williams hopes to be chosen and become a SEAL by 2025.

“This is where God’s calling me,” Williams said.