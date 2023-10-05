(WJW) – Senior Louisiana State University safety Greg Brooks has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

The 22-year-old had surgery to remove the tumor last month.

“Doctors successfully performed the procedure Friday to remove the mass,” the family said in a social media post that was verified by LSU athletics spokesman Michael Bonnette. “We are awaiting biopsy results.”

Those biopsy results show the mass is medulloblastoma.

“For the last three weeks, Greg has been recovering from an extensive surgery to remove a brain tumor that was located between his cerebellum and brainstem,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Health. “Greg’s speech and ability to communicate has been impacted, and although he is responsive and working daily with physical therapy, he will face months of intensive rehabilitation.”

Doctors said the tumor was successfully removed and there is no evidence the cancer has spread.

LSU coach Brian Kelly said Brooks had been struggling with vertigo-like symptoms, which prompted the team’s medical staff to include a brain scan.

“We said, ‘Enough’s enough,’ and we got an MRI,” Kelly said. “That’s when the tumor was located. The vertigo was just a symptom of what was obviously a larger issue.”

In a statement, the Brooks family said:

“Greg has been a daily inspiration to us all. He fights like a Tiger each day and continues to make incremental improvements. We have a long road ahead and are appreciative of the support from our LSU family and Tiger fans. Greg has fans around the world and our phones have been ringing off the hook for the last several weeks with words of encouragement and support. Greg is a warrior! Please continue to keep No. 3, and our entire family, in your prayers.”

Greg and his care team will determine a treatment plan for his specific form of brain cancer.

“He has a long journey ahead and will need the full support of our community behind him as he faces this battle,” said O’Neal.

The Tiger Athletic Foundation has launched The Greg Brooks Victory Fund. Under NCAA rules, LSU is permitted to accept financial gifts and manage the account to assist Brooks.