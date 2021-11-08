College bomb threats: Ivy Leagues targeted days after Ohio universities

(WJW) – Multiple Ivy League schools were the latest target in a series of bomb threats to college universities across the country.

Sunday, Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities evacuated campuses with emergency alerts.

Similar to the threat Thursday evening to Cleveland State University, the threats to the schools targeted particular buildings.

Police received a call Sunday that bombs had been placed in four buildings on campus at Cornell.

Community resources – which include campus, local and national mental health support services – can be found at the bottom of this message.https://t.co/wtAuADCMMh — Cornell University (@Cornell) November 8, 2021

Specific school buildings were referenced in a threat to Yale Friday.

The threat to Cleveland State was to the school’s law building.

Tonight @CSUpd received a bomb threat for @CMLAWSchool building at E. 18th and Euclid. The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution around 8 p.m. Bomb sniffing dogs, CSU Police, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire are currently on the scene. Please avoid the area. — Cleveland State University (@CLE_State) November 5, 2021

Ohio University received a threat Saturday.

University police said the source of the threat was the same as several other false threats made to universities around the country.

OUPD has determined the source of today’s threat to be the same as several other false bomb threats recently made to other universities across the country. We do not believe a threat exists to the campus at this time. — OhioUniversityPolice (@oupolice) November 6, 2021

Miami University in Oxford, Ohio received a threat Saturday as well.

Miami and Oxford PD are continuing to investigate the unsubstantiated bomb threat on the Western Campus. Miami is one of at least two universities in Ohio to receive a threat. Continue to avoid the affected area. For more info visit https://t.co/zzhV8meZQV — Miami University (@miamiuniversity) November 6, 2021

None of the threats has been deemed credible.