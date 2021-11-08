College bomb threats: Ivy Leagues targeted days after Ohio universities

(WJW) – Multiple Ivy League schools were the latest target in a series of bomb threats to college universities across the country.
Sunday, Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities evacuated campuses with emergency alerts.
Similar to the threat Thursday evening to Cleveland State University, the threats to the schools targeted particular buildings.
Police received a call Sunday that bombs had been placed in four buildings on campus at Cornell.
Specific school buildings were referenced in a threat to Yale Friday.
The threat to Cleveland State was to the school’s law building.
Ohio University received a threat Saturday.
University police said the source of the threat was the same as several other false threats made to universities around the country.
Miami University in Oxford, Ohio received a threat Saturday as well.
None of the threats has been deemed credible.