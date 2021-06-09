Collections being taken for victims of Geauga County house fire

HUNTSBURG TOWNSHIP – Family members and friends say the victims of Saturday’s house fire in Huntsburg Township, lost all of their belongings so they are now collecting clothes and donations to help them.

Becky and Harvey Weaver, along with one juvenile, were able to escape Saturday’s fire on Clay Street.

The Weavers’ are continuing to mourn the loss of their two other children, Jordan, 20, and Joshua, 16, and Jordan’s finance Mitchell Sotera, 20, died in the fire.

Any donations can be dropped off at Chardon United Methodist Church, 515 North Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024.

State and local fire officials say the cause of the fire remains undetermined and they are continuing to investigate.

Firefighters say the fire started in the lower-level living room of the split-level home on Clay Street.

Parts of a smoke alarm were found but officials do not know if it was working when the fire broke out.

Friends and relatives of both families have started a GoFund Me Account to help with funeral costs.