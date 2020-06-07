Colin Powell announces he’s endorsing Joe Biden for president

(CNN) — Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell said Sunday that he’ll vote for Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, choosing again not to vote for Donald Trump for president.

“I certainly cannot in any way support President Trump this year,” Powell, a Republican, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” adding that he couldn’t bring himself to vote for Trump four years ago.

The retired general voted for Trump’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, in 2016, and hacked emails released in September of that year showed Powell strongly condemning Trump, labeling him a “national disgrace and an international pariah.”

Powell said Sunday that he is “very close to Joe Biden on a social matter and on a political matter.”

“I worked with him for 35, 40 years, and he is now the candidate and I will be voting for him,” he continued.

Asked by Tapper if he would be campaigning for Biden, Powell said he hadn’t been asked to do so and that he doesn’t think he will be.

“Campaigning is not my strong suit, and I will be speaking for him, but I don’t plan to make campaign trips,” he said.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 4: Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former Secretary of State Colin Powell arrives to pay his respects at the casket of the late former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, December 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The former diplomat said Sunday that the recent widespread protests over the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis and Trump’s strongman approach is evidence of a growing opposition to his presidency.

“I think what we’re seeing now, this massive protest movement I have ever seen in my life, I think it suggests the country is getting wise to this and we’re not going to put up with it anymore,” Powell told Tapper.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

