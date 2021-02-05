Coldest air in years coming to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Frigid air is coming to Northeast Ohio, bringing along low temperatures we haven’t seen in years.

Friday’s high in the 20s is the warmest day we’ll see over the next 8 days.

The strong winds people are experiencing Friday is pushing that arctic air into Ohio.

That will continually push temperatures lower throughout the day.

By Sunday we’ll see lows in the single digits.

We haven’t seen sub-zero temperatures in Northeast Ohio since February 1, 2019.

Lows next week are hovering just over zero as we look ahead, which could change as we get closer.

Those are the real temperatures. We aren’t factoring in the wind chill just yet.

Also, we’re tracking a winter storm for Valentine’s Day.

Track live radar here

If there are things on your list to get your family and home prepared, this weekend will be the best time to get it done.

Stay updated with changes from the FOX 8 Weather Team here.