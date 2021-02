Cold streak over! NE Ohio ends 33-day stretch of temps under 40, could end another streak this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Northeast Ohio officially reached 40 degrees Tuesday, ending a 33-day streak.

Fox 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol said it was the longest stretch of days under 40 degrees since early 2011. The longest stretch ever of days under 40 degrees was 51 days in 1976-77.

We officially reached 40 degrees…briefly this morning shortly before 6am at @NWSCLE The stretch of days under 40 is now over! It was the longest since early 2011. Longest EVER was 51 days in 1976-77 pic.twitter.com/29wywFeALg — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) February 23, 2021

Sabol says 40 degrees is the average temperature for this time of year. So, temperatures the last 13 days have been below normal.

Sabol said it could reach 50 degrees this weekend. It’s been 58 days since we last reached 50 degrees. Our last 60 degree day was Nov. 21.