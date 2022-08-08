CLEVELAND (WJW) — Today we’ll see some breaks in the clouds with mainly dry skies through early evening. Coverage later this evening will be scattered at best, with 40% coverage.

Today’s futurecast: Coverage will increase tonight with locally heavy rain or storms as the front approaches.

There is a sliver of a risk for a severe storm this evening, the threats here being downpours and damaging winds.

A cold front passes Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will continue with 40% to 50% coverage on-and-off throughout the day — also, plenty of dry periods and sunshine.

There will be a lingering shower early Wednesday.

The final front Thursday will drop the humidity, with more comfortable temperatures expected Friday through Sunday.

So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher 13 days this year. The norm for the whole year is 13, based on the last 20 years.

Here’s the latest eight-day forecast: