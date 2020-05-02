Cold front moves in this evening, mix of sun and clouds for Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tracking a cold front this evening. Winds pick up ahead of it gusting to 30 mph at times.

There is a small chance of showers or isolated thunderstorm late Saturday evening/early overnight along the front from 7 p.m. to midnight starting NW to SE.

Tomorrow there is a risk of a spotty shower mainly south, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the mid to upper 60s north to low ‘s south. Temps will cool down most of next week as they hang out in the 50s.

There are no signs of long stretches of warmth through the middle of May. Sorry.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Read more on the forecast, here.