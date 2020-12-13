Cold, cloudy and pockets of drizzle

CLEVELAND (WJW)– We’re back to a December look and feel. Cloudy and cold today. There are pockets of drizzle and light rain/snow showers around this morning courtesy of a weak disturbance moving through.

The risk ends around 10 AM then we’re back to the gray sky and the gloom. You may get a glimpse of sun before sundown but unfortunately it will be fleeting. Temperatures hold steady in the mid 30’s.

A systems passes us by to the south overnight that will keep the clouds around. Winds shift favorable for lake effect snow showers to develop in the primary snow belt Monday morning, ending by noon. Little to no accumulation anticipated.

Monday night football is up next at home against the Ravens!!! It’ll be a cold night with temperatures hovering around freezing during the game and wind chills around 20.

The week ahead has more of a December feel with temperatures a touch below average. The next system moves in on Wednesday. This time we’re cold enough for a wintry mix to snow showers.

Here's the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

