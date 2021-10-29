Cold case unit hopes for new clues in 1962 murder of Oberlin man

OBERLIN, Ohio (WJW) – The crime scene photographs are black and white. Newspaper articles that were clipped and saved in the case file are now yellow.

Some of the detectives working on the Nov. 2, 1962 murder of Windom Durham, of Oberlin, were not even born when the crime was committed.

“He deserves justice,” said BCI Special Agent Lindsay Mussell. “It’s up to us to advocate for him and continue to pursue justice.”

Oberlin police detectives asked members of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Cold Case Unit, which was formed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in 2020, to work with them on Durham’s case. Investigators said they are hoping new technology may be able to help lead them to the killer.

Police said Durham was 77-years-old when he was severely beaten during a robbery at his home.

“He was bound and gagged,” Mussell said. “He was beaten and left to die on the floor.”

He lived alone and is buried in an unmarked grave at Westwood Cemetery in Oberlin. His wife and brother died before him.

Investigators said they are hoping someone may have talked about the crime over the years.

“Oberlin is a small town, he was well known in the community, “ Mussell said. “We are hoping someone may recall conversations about this case.”

Anyone with information on this murder is asked to call Oberlin Police Officer Bashshar Wiley or email him at bwiley@oberlinpd.com. Tips can also be submitted by going to the Ohio Attorney General’s website.