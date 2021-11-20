Cold case team that claimed to identify Zodiac Killer now reportedly has ‘goldmine’ of evidence

In this May 3, 2018, file photo, a San Francisco Police Department wanted bulletin and copies of letters sent to the San Francisco Chronicle by a man who called himself Zodiac are displayed in San Francisco. A coded letter mailed to a San Francisco newspaper by the Zodiac serial killer in 1969 has been deciphered by a team of amateur sleuths from the United States, Australia and Belgium, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

(WJW) — A group of expert cold case investigators say they have new evidence that connects a man they already suspect as the Zodiac Killer.

Last month, The Case Breakers group revealed they suspect Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018, of being the man behind the serial killings that ravaged Northern California in the late 1960s based on years of research.

In a statement released to FOX News Saturday, the group, which is reportedly comprised of retired FBI agents and others, said there’s been a new breakthrough in their investigation.

“When The Case Breakers approached officials about a new Zodiac suspect last spring, five police and state agencies would not cooperate,” the experts said in the statement. “But last week, the man who runs the 10-year cold case team, Thomas J. Colbert, received a tip from his long-time sources in the remote town of deceased Gary Francis Poste: They had verified the existence of an evidentiary goldmine.”

The Case Breakers claim their suspect gave “away his weapons, pistol parts, gunpowder, bullets and shell casings – more than a thousand, involving 25 different calibers – to his favorite locals” before he died and that these objects were hanging out in “basements and closets, untouched.”

In the statement, The Case Breakers revealed they have now boxed “up the historic haul” and sent it in labs in three different states for investigation.

Back in October, when the group’s suspicions about Poste were reported, they also said they had evidence there was a sixth victim in the case. However, California police told Nexstar they refuted the claim.

“Unequivocally, we are saying that the Cheri Jo Bates case and the Zodiac Killer case are not related,” a Riverside police officer said.

As of last month, the FBI confirmed to multiple news outlets the Zodiac Killer case remains unsolved. The FBI asks anyone with information about the case to reach out to them directly.