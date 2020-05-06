Cold case murder: Cuyahoga Falls police arrest man for 1987 killing of 17-year-old girl

(WJW) — Cuyahoga Falls police have arrested a man for the 1987 murder of a teenage girl.

According to a press release, James E Zastawnik was arrested Wednesday for the killing of Barbara Blatnik, 17.

On Dec. 20, 1987, police responded to O’Neil Rd. near Blossom Music Center for the report of a female who was found deceased in a wooded area.

Detectives investigated many leads throughout the 30 years since the crime happened.

Police said Zastawnik was arrested based on new evidence that was provided through advancements in DNA technology.

“It is great to see justice done for Barbara Blatnik. The detectives who worked on this over the years never gave up on finding the killer especially Detective Tlumac. This is also a great example of cooperation between law enforcement, the Porchlight Project, and BCI coming together to creatively look for a solution to resolving a brutal murder,” Cuyahoga Falls Police Chief Jack Davis said in a news release.

Anyone with information about this case is still asked to contact the Cuyahoga Falls Police Detective Bureau at 330-971-8318.

