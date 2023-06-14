[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.]

CARSON CITY, Nev. (WJW) — Human remains found in 1978 in Nevada have been identified as a Cleveland native who reportedly dropped out of touch with family that year.

Nevada State Police announced Tuesday that the remains have been identified as belonging to Florence Charleston, a woman from Cleveland.

Charleston moved to Portland, Oregon, in the early 1970s, but family members lost contact with her by 1978, according to a Tuesday news release.

Her remains were found in a garment bag on Oct. 26, 1978, in a remote area 13 miles west of Imlay, Nevada, a small town in the northwestern part of the state, according to the release. The bag, which included women’s clothing and other pieces of evidence, was turned over to the county sheriff’s office.

An investigation didn’t turn up any identifying information for the woman. An autopsy determined the remains belonged to a white woman, about 40 years old, but “due to the remains being heavily decayed,” investigators couldn’t determine her cause of death, according to the release.

State police investigators followed up on “numerous tips,” submitted dental records for comparison and worked with the FBI to examine her clothing, do a facial reconstruction and seek a DNA profile from the remains. Charleston was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, but no leads were established.

In March 2022, state investigators employed Othram Inc., a Texas-based forensics lab specializing in cold cases, for advanced testing and a genealogy search. The technology developed “several new investigative leads,” which led to her identification, according to the release.

The investigation into Charleston’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Nevada State Police investigators at 775-684-7456.