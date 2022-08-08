FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – It’s been 45 years since 17-year-old Yvonne Regler disappeared from a Fairview Park gas station, and police are once again turning to the public in hopes that someone with information will come forward.

Courtesy: Fairview Park Police

Regler was last seen at a Sunoco gas station on Lorain Road, where she had been working on August 8, 1977.

Police say they have spent thousands of hours investigating her disappearance.

Courtesy: Fairview Park Police

“We have been in contact with several police agencies throughout Ohio and across the United States inquiring about unidentified remains of females who resemble Yvonne with no results,” said police in a press release.

Yvonne would now be 62-years-old. The picture to the right is an age-enhanced photo of her from 2021.

Here is a timeline of events that took place the day she disappeared, according to police:

7:00 a.m. Yvonne Regler reported for work at the Sunoco Station at 23370 Lorain Rd. in North Olmsted for her shift that ended at 3:00 p.m.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. Yvonne was transferred to the Sunoco Station at 18990 Lorain Rd in Fairview Park. She swapped locations with an employee with experience as a mechanic whose skills were needed at the North Olmsted station. She was dropped off by coworkers and had no means of transportation. At the time the Fairview Park Sunoco Station was transitioning from full-serve to self-serve, the station was full service with only one pump working.

10:30 a.m. Yvonne had a phone conversation with a friend. Yvonne discussed her plans to attend the memorial service of another friend’s father. They talked about a dress she had purchased for the service. She was reportedly in good spirits.

11:00 a.m. Yvonne had a phone conversation with a family member. The conversation was also about the memorial service.

12:00 p.m. A manager from the North Olmsted station brought Yvonne lunch.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Two teenage girls from the area saw Yvonne in the gas station.

Approximately 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. The friend called back. During the conversation, the friend heard the service bell. Yvonne commented that a car drove through the lot and left. The service bell chimed again and Yvonne told her friend that the car was back and ended the conversation. Yvonne told the friend she would call her after 3:00 p.m. when Yvonne is off work.

At approximately 1:25 p.m. A customer purchased gas with a credit card, Yvonne initialed the receipt.

Between 1:30 p.m. and 2:05 p.m. Two customers and a coffee machine repair person arrived at the gas station and found it empty except for Yvonne’s personal property. All three left without contacting authorities.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Yvonne’s relief arrived and found the station empty. He calls the North Olmsted Sunoco Station. The manager who brought Yvonne lunch responded. He found Yvonne’s purse, cigarettes, book and partially eaten lunch. $300.00 in cash is found in the register.

3:30 p.m. After searching for Yvonne without success co-workers call the police.

Courtesy: Fairview Park Police

Courtesy: Fairview Park Police

If you have information, you are asked to email chiefofpolice@fairviewpark.org or call 440-356-4418.