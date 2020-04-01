‘Cold beer here!’ Les the Beer Guy now delivering Jolly Scholar beer

Breaking News
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Need a beer? Or just a laugh?

Les ‘The Beer Guy’ Flake is ready for you!

The Cleveland icon, who is a vendor during Cleveland Indians games, is now delivering beers made at the Jolly Scholar to those who won’t be able to get them at the ballpark for a while.

According to his website, for a $15 delivery fee, Les will walk the beer up your driveway at a social distance of 15 feet.

They’ll ship the beer anywhere within a 45-minute driving radius.

Don’t want beer? Les will also record a personalized video for someone who might just need their day brightened.

