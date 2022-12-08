PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Students at Padua Franciscan High School in Parma are digging into their pockets for a good cause.

They raised more than $8,300 in 20 minutes during the 51st annual “Coin Wars Competition for Charity” on Tuesday, according to the high school.

One hundred percent of the money raised goes to local food pantries and homeless shelters.

According to the high school, this is the largest student-run fundraiser in Northeast Ohio.

Since it started in 1971, the fundraiser has raised half a million dollars.