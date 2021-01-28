COhatch co-working space taking over former restaurant, clothing store at Beachwood Place

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — By the end of the year, the old Maggione’s Restaurant at Beachwood Place will try to become some of the most innovative office space around.

“I describe as a little bit of a working space a little bit of a country club a little bit of timeshare all merged into one,” said Matt Davis, CEO of COhatch.

COhatch creates office space that isn’t typical and they plan on turning the former restaurant space, along with space once occupied by H&M, at Beachwood Place Mall into meeting rooms and offices that come typical things like WiFi, copiers, mailboxes, and a coffee machine.

They also plan to include some not-so-typical things like a climbing wall, a wet bar, a kitchen and a golf simulator.

Davis says COhatch spaces allow businesses to be flexible, whether they’re a startup or a major corporation. He says their members are free to use any of their office space in any city in the country.

He also says their space is the next progression of what an office could be.

“We try to be innovative and create things — basically anything that you wanted and couldn’t afford, like a golf simulator in your basement. We try to build something that you can share with thousands of people. At the same time, it’s a really fun process for us. It is built on work but it also ties with the rest of your life,” Davis said.

The company currently is converting a building at West 28th Street and Detroit Avenue in Ohio City into its first COhatch space and is slated to open by early summer.

Davis says with so many people working from home many businesses are evaluating how they work and if they want to return to paying for high-rise office space. He says their COhatch spaces can allow for hybrid workplaces where in-person collaboration can continue but at lower costs.

He says Cleveland has a lot of opportunity for companies to spread and look at new ways to work.

“We love looking at communities where there is a big center of gravity for the community already, where there are good school districts and a place like Ohio City where they have good ties as well. I think Cleveland has a bunch of those areas that’s very vibrant and not just the downtown area and it fits really really well.” Davis said.

COhatch spaces vary in price, depending on the need. Davis says prices start at $59 a month for a limited number of hours per month to pricier full office suites.

The company also donates space and offers scholarships to non-profits in the community.