*Above video shows New Day Cleveland paying a recent visit to the Millersburg Coffee Company*

ROCKY RIVER, Oho (WJW) — Catching up over a cup of coffee is a universal way to start a conversation.

Wednesday is National Coffee with a Cop Day and many area police and sheriff’s departments are participating.

The concept is to connect cops with the community in a relaxed atmosphere, get to know each other and catch up with conversation on a variety of topics.

“No speeches, no agendas,” Rocky River Police Chief George Lichman said. “It’s just a way to catch up with residents and talk together over coffee.”

*Rocky River police officer Hayden Grafton enjoying National Coffee with a Cop Day Wednesday*

Rocky River is having its event at the McDonald’s on Center Ridge Road in Rocky River until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

You can have coffee with members of the Stark County Sheriff’s Department this morning at Heggy’s Confectionery on West State Street in Alliance.

Elyria Police participated in the city’s Bike to School Day Wednesday and will have their Coffee with a Cop Thursday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the McDonald’s on Broad Street.

Other departments are having their Coffee with a Cop Day at varying times throughout the day on October 4 including in the morning, afternoon and some evening sessions.

You can find out where and when by calling your department’s non-emergency number. Some departments have posted the information on their social media pages.

Coffee with a Cop Day was started by a police department in California over a decade ago and has spread across the country.