AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Attention cat lovers — a new café and wine bar in Akron might be the place for you.

Whiskers & Wine Cat Lounge recently opened on Kenmore Boulevard, welcoming guests to relax, sip drinks and spend some quality time with rescue cats.

The lounge offers a variety of teas, coffees, mocktails, snacks and more. They plan to serve alcohol soon.

There will also be opportunities to adopt furry friends, giving them a forever home.

According to owner Nicole Farrell, the lounge is a “one-of-a-kind haven for cat cuddles, adoption, and pure enjoyment.”

“We are thrilled to open Whiskers & Wine in the heart of Akron, and we can’t wait to welcome all cat lovers and those looking for a serene escape,” Farrell said. “Our mission is to provide a safe and comfortable space where visitors can enjoy the company of adorable cats, sip on delightful beverages and bask in the positive energy that our lounge exudes.”

Whiskers & Wine is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more about it right here.