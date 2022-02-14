CoComelon LIVE! coming to Akron Civic Theater; Tickets on sale this week

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — CoComelon fans can soon see the animated whimsy come to life on stage in its first-ever tour of live performances.

CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey 2022 tour is making a stop at Akron Civic Theater for two performances on March 31 at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

CoComelon is the number one most-watched brand on YouTube generating over 4.2 billion monthly views and over 118M subscribers. It leads on major streaming platforms like Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Roku and Netflix where it set the record for consecutive days in the Top 10 ‘Most Watched TV Shows.’

